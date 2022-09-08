Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.93. 125,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 357,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other news, insider Fang Ni bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

