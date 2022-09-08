Blackboxstocks (BLBX) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blackboxstocks to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blackboxstocks and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks Competitors 211 1351 2415 78 2.58

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.68%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74% Blackboxstocks Competitors -18.28% -25.52% -0.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million -$2.62 million -2.26 Blackboxstocks Competitors $2.06 billion $191.77 million 18.45

Blackboxstocks’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blackboxstocks competitors beat Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.