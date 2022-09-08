Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $270.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,043 shares of company stock worth $23,561,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Block by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 1,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Block by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 3,213.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

