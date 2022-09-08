BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $899.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.