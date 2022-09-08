Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 4.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Booking worth $52,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,862.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,891.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,063.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

