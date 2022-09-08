BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 201.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BP.B stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 175.50 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.52. The stock has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.38).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

