Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys 10,831 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Saia comprises approximately 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,063. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.04.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.59.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

