Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $726.71. 2,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,572. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $695.94 and a 200-day moving average of $669.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

