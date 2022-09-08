Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 242,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.93.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

