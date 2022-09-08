Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,491 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. 13,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,527. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

