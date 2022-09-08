Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 17,359 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Driven Brands worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after buying an additional 641,522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 351,861 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 2,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,018. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

