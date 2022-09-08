Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.11. 180,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

