Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Boston Partners raised its stake in Middleby by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,982,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $21,366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.67. 983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,345. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

