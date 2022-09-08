Brant Point Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

