Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

