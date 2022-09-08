Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 3,356 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Republic Services stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $132.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

