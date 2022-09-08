Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,527,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

