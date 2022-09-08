Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,304,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.31.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

