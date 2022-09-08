Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

