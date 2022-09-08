Brighton Jones LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.