Brighton Jones LLC Invests $1.78 Million in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.
Separately, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,314,000.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXA opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
