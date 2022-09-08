Brighton Jones LLC Invests $1.78 Million in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Separately, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,314,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXA opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

