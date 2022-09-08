Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,777 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

