British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.65

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 158570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon lowered British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $626.67.

British Land Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

