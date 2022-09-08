Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $71.20

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

