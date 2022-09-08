Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price at $71.20

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.
K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Stories
