Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 2,163 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.25% of Booking worth $237,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,884.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,891.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,063.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.