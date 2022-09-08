Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 628 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.23. 170,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

