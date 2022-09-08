Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $271.80 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $271,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,028,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $240,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 812,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 28,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

