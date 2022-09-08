Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $350.39 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,073,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,427 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $350,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,572. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

