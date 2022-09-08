Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.14% of Moody’s worth $86,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.25. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,859. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.41.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

