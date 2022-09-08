Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.19. 14,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

