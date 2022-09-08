Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 40,522 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 1.65% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $605,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AJG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,583. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

