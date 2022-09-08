Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,845,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $173,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.