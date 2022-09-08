Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,782,247 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

BAX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

