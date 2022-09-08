BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

