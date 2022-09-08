Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $18,129.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

