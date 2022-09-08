Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.97. 7,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

