Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.84). Approximately 5,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.87).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.97 million and a PE ratio of 3,050.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

