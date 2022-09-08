Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down to $47.01

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.01, but opened at $45.09. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 21,678 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.