Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 1,802,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,508. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

