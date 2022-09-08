Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $44,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

