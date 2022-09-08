Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 161,573 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,573 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $103,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,911,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

