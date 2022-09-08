Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,840 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $72,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

