Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $150.10 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $150,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

