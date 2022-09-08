Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $83.29 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $83,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMD opened at $79.61 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.