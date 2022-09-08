Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,710 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $176,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $328.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

