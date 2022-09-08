Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,418 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $94,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

