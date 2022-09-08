Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,733 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $328.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

