Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as low as C$9.63. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.45.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

