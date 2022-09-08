Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Buys 652 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £176.04 ($212.71).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tim Weller acquired 583 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £169.07 ($204.29).

On Monday, July 4th, Tim Weller acquired 690 shares of Capita stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £172.50 ($208.43).

Capita Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 27.03 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £455.26 million and a PE ratio of 206.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.39. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Capita

CPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

