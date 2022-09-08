Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 17.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 30.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Stories

